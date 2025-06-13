Left parties condemn Israel's attack on Iran, ask govt to urge Tel Aviv to immediately cease military operations

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Left parties on Friday condemned Israel's attack on Iran, saying it likely to spark a broader regional conflict and plunge West Asia into deeper instability, as they asked the government to add its voice to the global condemnation of this strike and actively urge Tel Aviv to cease its military operations immediately.

In a statement issued here, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also demanded immediate halt to the ongoing military operation by Israel.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly denounces the Israeli attack on Iran and demands an immediate halt to the ongoing military operations. This act once again demonstrates that Israel is behaving like a rogue state, launching attacks on countries in West Asia at will and violating international laws and conventions," it said.

The party said the Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of senior nuclear scientists, army generals, and numerous civilians in Iran.

"The objective appears to be the assertion of Israel's hegemony over the entire West Asian region..." the CPI(M) alleged.

"It is a well-known fact that Israel possesses nuclear weapons and seeks to prevent other countries in the region from developing nuclear technology, even for peaceful purposes. Regardless of official US pronouncements, it is evident that such an operation would not have been possible without American support - either tacit or direct," it said.

"This attack, occurring amidst ongoing negotiations with Iran on nuclear issues, is likely to spark a broader regional conflict and plunge West Asia into deeper instability. For the past 20 months, Israel has been carrying out a genocidal war against Palestine. Now, with this attack on Iran, it is clear that Israel seeks to eliminate any potential challenge to its dominance in the region," the party said.

It said the international community led by the United Nations, must intervene without delay to restrain Israel's aggression. The government of India must add its voice to the global condemnation of this attack and actively urge Israel to cease its military operations immediately, it said.

The CPI(M) also termed India choosing to abstain from voting in support of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly "highly deplorable".

"The BJP-led government must end its tacit support for Israel and take a clear stand for peace and justice in West Asia," it said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation also strongly condemned the Israeli aggression.

"This reckless escalation is part of a deliberate strategy by the US-Israel axis to impose regional imperialist dominance, destabilise West Asia, and provoke widespread conflict," it said.

"The far-right Netanyahu regime, facing increasing global isolation and domestic discontent amid the ongoing Genocidal war on Gaza, is now attempting to widen the conflict and externalise its crisis by targeting Iran and threatening Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and beyond," the CPI-ML said.

"Israel's action not only threatens West Asia, but the entire world. Israel has become a rogue state, brazenly violating international law and conventions with the full backing of the United States," it alleged.

The CPI(ML) said India must "break its silence and take all possible steps to stop Israel", adding "Silence and inaction will amount to complicity and India must not be bracketed with the US-Israel axis in its escalating crimes against humanity." The All India Forward Bloc said the attack threatens global peace and stability.

"This reckless act of aggression will only escalate tensions in the region, pushing the world closer to a dangerous conflict. The United Nations has once again failed to uphold its responsibility in preventing such hostilities, proving its incapability in handling international crises," the party said.

"We call upon peace-loving nations to unite against war and imperialist interventions, ensuring that diplomacy and dialogue prevail over destruction," the AIFB said.

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and killed at least two top military officers, raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq. PTI AO ZMN