Left parties condemn US aggression on Venezuela

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Left parties on Saturday condemned the US attack on Venezuela, and said the real target is its oil reserves.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) demanded immediate end to US aggression and withdrawal of all its troops from the Caribbean Sea.

The CPI(M) said it "strongly condemns the blatant act of US aggression on Venezuela by bombing various sites in the country".

"For the last few weeks the US has mobilised its military and naval forces around Venezuela in order to enforce regime change. This is the real face of the US National Security Strategy 2025, announced in the first week of December 2025," the CPI(M) said.

It said the concentration of US forces in the Western Hemisphere and open declaration of its intent to bring the entire region under its control represent the "Trump corollary to the Monroe Doctrine".

The Monroe Doctrine is a US foreign policy declaring the Americas off-limits to future European colonization and interference.

"Latin America should be declared a zone of peace and the US should not be allowed to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign countries," the CPI(M) said.

The Left party also said the the UN Security Council should pass a resolution condemning the US aggression and international pressure must be mounted on the US to immediately stop its aggression on Venezuela.

The CPI(ML) Liberation also condemned the attack, and said aims to impose a US-backed colonial order.

"A social media post by Donald Trump even claims that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of Venezuela. This war is not just against Venezuela, but an open threat against every people in the region and across the world who strive to determine their own future free from imperialist dictates," it said.

CPI(ML) said the same lies used to justify the invasion of Iraq, the seizure of its oil, and the devastation of its people are now recycled as so-called "narco-terrorism" to justify a regime-change operation against President Maduro and the plunder of Venezuela, a country with largest oil reserves in the world.

"Trump's war on the people of Venezuela aims to impose a US-backed colonial order. It seeks to crush the Bolivarian Revolution that overthrew a US supported oligarchy and returned the nation's oil wealth to the people. The war is to seize Venezuela's oil once again for US multinational corporations and install a puppet government to serve imperialist interests," it said.

The Left party called the war the latest chapter in the "bloody history" of US intervention across Latin America and the Caribbean, manipulating elections, overthrowing democratically elected governments, subjugating people's movements, unleashing bloodshed, and imposing destruction.

"From Guatemala to Chile, from Grenada to Panama, the US Monroe Doctrine, which treats the Latin American region as its "personal backyard" and which Trump seeks to reinforce, has always meant subjugation, exploitation, and repression, denying the peoples of the region their right to sovereignty and self-determination," it said.

The CPI(ML) said it stands in unyielding solidarity with the people of Venezuela as they defend their sovereignty and their right to determine their own political and economic course, free from imperialist interference.

"We call upon all democratic and peace-loving forces worldwide to stand against this imperialist aggression and the attempts to impose a new order of colonial subjugation under the Trump regime," it added.

The Communist Party of India also strongly condemned the aggression, and called a gross violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the universally accepted principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference.

"Such imperialist adventurism gravely threatens peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean and endangers the lives of millions of Venezuelan people. The CPI unequivocally denounces this aggression, which once again exposes the aggressive nature of US imperialism and its contempt for international norms," it said.

The CPI expressed "firm solidarity" with the Government and people of Venezuela, and said the real objective of this attack is to seize Venezuela's oil and mineral resources.

The CPI called upon all peace-loving peoples, democratic forces, and progressive governments across the world, including in India, to raise their voices against this imperialist aggression and to stand in active solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution and the Venezuelan people in defence of peace, sovereignty, and self-determination. PTI AO NB NB