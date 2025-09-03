Left parties express concern over flood situation, demand action to contain damage

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Left parties on Wednesday expressed concern over the flood situation in several states in north India, and urged the government to take action to contain the damage.

In a statement issued here, the Communist Party of India (CPI) expressed "deepest grief" over the devastation caused by the unprecedented floods in Punjab, and demanded additional relief funds for the state.

CPI(ML) Liberation expressed concern over the floods in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and demanded that it should be declared a "national disaster".

The CPI said the floods have already claimed the lives of more than 40 people, submerged over 1,400 villages and damaged standing crops across more than 1.5 lakh hectares of agricultural land.

"The destruction of crops, cattle, homes and vital infrastructure has left lakhs of people in acute distress. This is not just an immediate calamity. The impact of these floods will be felt long after the waters recede, with farmers facing heavy financial losses and the coming cropping season under severe threat," the CPI said.

While recognising the efforts of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army and other agencies, as well as the countless volunteers, the CPI said, "Given the scale of the tragedy and the continuation of heavy rains, these efforts need to be further intensified." It said districts such as Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Mansa, Fazilka and Patiala are facing large-scale destruction, and lakhs of people remain vulnerable to hunger, disease, and displacement.

"The CPI demands that the Union government immediately release additional relief funds to Punjab, well beyond the routine allocations, and declare a comprehensive package for the affected farmers and families," it said.

The party said compensation must cover the full extent of crop loss, cattle loss and damage to homes and livelihoods. Special measures must be taken to secure the next cropping season by ensuring the supply of seeds, fertilisers and inputs at subsidised rates.

In a statement, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation expressed solidarity with the people of Punjab, J-K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand who are facing devastating floods.

"In Punjab, the state has witnessed its worst flooding in nearly four decades, with all 23 districts affected. Over 1,000 villages were inundated and more than 61,000 hectares of farmland submerged, impacting over 1.4 million residents," CPI(ML) said.

"This devastation in a state that has long been central to India's food security raises serious concerns about potential food shortages, supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures in the months to come, unless urgent relief and rehabilitation measures are undertaken," the party said.

The CPI(ML) pointed out that the floods came just days after the catastrophic disaster in Dharali, Uttarakhand, once again exposing the extreme fragility of the Himalayan region.

"The floods in the Tawi river in Jammu, the Kishtwar cloudburst and widespread destruction across Himachal Pradesh and other Himalayan states are further grim reminders of how fragile and endangered the region has become," it said.

The CPI(ML) said the climate crisis has further aggravated these dangers, and rising global temperatures are melting the Himalayan glaciers at an alarming rate, increasing the formation of unstable glacial lakes.

"A high-level scientific commission must be constituted to study the impact of climate change, glacial floods, extreme weather and unplanned infrastructure projects, and to recommend urgent measures for mitigation and sustainable planning," it said, calling for a "complete course correction".

"CPI(ML) demands that the Government of India immediately declare the situation in Punjab, J-K, Himachal and Uttarakhand a national disaster, ensure urgent relief and rehabilitation and announce a comprehensive flood relief package," it said.

The CPI demanded a special flood relief package for Punjab, with immediate compensation for crop losses, rehabilitation of affected families, restoration of farmlands and protection of the state's crucial contribution to national food security.