Left parties express concern over Nepal situation, caution against attempts to restore monarchy

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Left parties on Wednesday voiced concern over the situation in unrest-hit Nepal, while stressing that democratic and secular values enshrined in its Constitution should be protected, and cautioned against attempts to restore monarchy.

The CPI(M), CPI and AIFB expressed anguish over the violence and loss of lives during the protests in Nepal and said there is a discernible anger among the youths over issues like corruption and "suppression" of freedom of expression.

The CPI said that unless the communists in Nepal "rethink their path and restore principled unity, they risk undoing the legacy of decades of people's struggles and mobilisation".

In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) said that with the ouster of the K P Sharma Oli government, efforts to restore peace and normalcy must be pursued with seriousness, and also condemned the killing of Rajyalakshmi Chitrakar, the wife of former prime minister Jhalanath Khanal.

The youth and democratic forces in Nepal should remain vigilant to ensure that the "situation is not exploited by royalists and other reactionary forces", it said "The Communist Party of India (Marxist) expresses its deep anguish over the loss of 20 precious young lives during the GenZ protests in Nepal.

"These protests reflect the widespread anger stemming from the growing grievances of the people, particularly the youth, against the repeated failures of successive governments to resolve their genuine problems and meet their aspirations," the CPI(M) said.

It said "rampant corruption among the ruling circles, mounting unemployment and lack of job opportunities for the predominantly young population" are among the major causes behind the GenZ protests, which erupted following the ban on social media platforms.

"With the ouster of the K P Oli government, efforts to restore peace and normalcy must be pursued with seriousness. This is all the more essential in light of the mob violence directed against leading political functionaries. Particularly condemnable is the killing of Rajyalakshmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal," it said.

The Left party said the grievances of the youth of Nepal need to be heard immediately and effective steps must be taken to address them.

"At the same time, care must be taken to safeguard the democratic and secular values enshrined in the Constitution, which was achieved through a long and hard-fought struggle against monarchy," it said.

The outcome of these mass protests must be a democratic renewal, not a relapse into feudal authoritarian rule," CPI(M) added.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) expressed deep concern over the unfolding situation in Nepal, which they said is fast slipping into a state of lawlessness.

"There is a discernible anger among the people, particularly the GenZ youth, over issues of suppression of freedom of expression, restrictions on social media platforms, and corruption. This anger must be acknowledged," CPI said.

"However, the torching of the Parliament building, the residences of the President and senior ministers, the killing of the wife of a former Prime Minister, and violent attacks on public property and communist and other political parties' offices in the valley are a matter of grave concern.

"Such developments point to the protests turning berserk, going beyond democratic methods of struggle, and risk undermining the very causes they claim to uphold," it said.

The party said it expresses "its full support and solidarity with the people of Nepal and the communists of Nepal, and hopes that the situation returns to peace and normalcy at the earliest".

The Left party also warned that the genuine anger of Nepal's youth should not be diverted towards right-wing forces or calls for a return to monarchy, which would undo the democratic and secular progress made by the people of Nepal.

Speaking in a similar vein, the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) said this is not merely a breakdown of law and order but a reflection of the "deep-rooted frustrations of Nepal’s youth, who have bravely raised their voices against corruption, authoritarianism, and the erosion of democratic values".

"We unequivocally condemn the use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrators and the attempt to stifle dissent through draconian measures such as the recent social media ban," it said.

It also warned that remnants of the old monarchy and other regressive, authoritarian forces must not be allowed to exploit this crisis.

The Forward Bloc also called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the role of any external powers -state or non-state actors - that may be influencing or exacerbating the crisis.

"The events unfolding in Nepal must serve as a stark lesson to all governments—especially those who seek to suppress democratic and civil rights, curtail freedom of expression, and ignore the voices of their youth," it said.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protest, a day after deadly anti-government demonstrations forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge. PTI AO RT