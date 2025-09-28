Left parties express grief at deaths in Karur stampede

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Left parties on Sunday expressed their sorrow at deaths in a stampede at TVK Party rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) expressed "deep shock and sorrow" at the loss of 39 lives in the stampede.

The rally was attended by TVK Party founder and film actor Vijay.

"It is unfortunate that people who had gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the film star lost their lives due to the chaos and mismanagement at the venue by the organisers and the local authorities," the party said.

"In this moment of unexpected tragedy, the Party extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families," it said.

CPI General Secretary D Raja, in a statement, said it was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the tragedy.

"My thoughts are with the families of the 39 lives lost, mostly women & children, and with those injured in this horrifying incident," Raja said.

"According to the DGP, the late arrival of Mr. Vijay caused a dangerous surge of people. Poor arrangements for water and food is said to have led to suffocation and stampede. The responsibility for the safety of the people cannot be compromised," he said.

"The CPI shares the concern expressed by the CM, and we expect the inquiry to be transparent that fixes accountability. We stand in solidarity with all victims and their families in this dark hour," he said.

The Left parties are a part of the ruling alliance led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu. PTI AO VN VN