Left parties grieve Red Fort blast deaths, call for action

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Left leaders on Monday grieved the deaths in Red Fort blast and demanded a thorough enquiry to bring to book the perpetrators.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," CPI (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby said in a post on X.

"Urge the government to ensure proper medical care and compensation for all those affected. A thorough enquiry must be completed at the earliest to determine the cause of the incident and strict measures must be taken to ensure that such tragedies do not happen in the future," he said.

CPI (ML) Liberation, in a statement, said it was, "deeply shocked by the trail of death and destruction caused by the blast near Lal Qila." It added, "We express our profound sympathies with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this blast and hope for the swift recovery of the injured victims and safety of all concerned." A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the LNJP hospital here to meet the injured. PTI AO VN VN