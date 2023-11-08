Left parties march in Kolkata against Israel's military operation in Gaza

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) The CPI(M) and other Left parties took out an ‘anti-war’ march here on Wednesday against Israel's military offensive in Gaza, demanding a US-brokered ceasefire to halt the conflict.

Advertisment

Israel launched a military operation in Gaza, following a militant attack by Hamas in the first week of October.

Raising slogans against the Israeli offensive, leaders and supporters of the Left parties marched from Mahajati Sadan in north Kolkata to Ramleela Park in the central part of the city.

They demanded that the US broker a ceasefire to stop the conflict.

A CPI(M) party official said the Left parties will hold protest rallies in every district headquarters of West Bengal on November 10 to call for an immediate halt to the war. PTI AMR RBT