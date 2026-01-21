Left parties pay tribute to Vladimir Lenin on 102nd death anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Left parties on Wednesday paid tribute to Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin on his death anniversary.

In a post on X, Communist Party of India said Lenin's ideals continue to guide the Communist movement in its fight.

"On the death anniversary of Lenin, we pay homage to the great revolutionary who transformed Marxism into a living force for social change and led the struggle against exploitation, imperialism & inequality. Lenin's ideals continue to guide the Communist movement in its fight," CPI(M) said.

The CPI(M) called him the greatest revolutionary figure of the 20th century.

"Remembering Comrade Lenin, the greatest revolutionary figure of the twentieth century. Lenin's groundbreaking theoretical advances, such as his analysis of imperialism, set the stage for the world's first socialist revolution in Russia in October 1917," it said on X.

CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, meanwhile, asked, "Did you think fascism was over after Hitler and Mussolini? And imperialism was a 20th Century phenomenon?" "Today, when Trump shows us what a fusion of imperialism and fascism could look like in this century, remember Lenin who had challenged the era of imperialism with revolution," Bhattacharya said.

January 21, 2026 marks the 102nd anniversary of the death of Vladimir Lenin, the main architect of the Bolshevik Revolution and the founding leader of the Soviet Union.