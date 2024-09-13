Left parties'' protest continues near Kolkata Police headquarters on RG Kar issue

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) Leaders and supporters of the CPI(M)-led Left Front camped near the Kolkata Police headquarters on Friday evening to press for the resignation of commissioner Vineet Goyal over alleged mishandling of the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9.

The ‘Lalbazar Abhijan’ by the Left parties, led by the CPI(M), was stopped near the city police headquarters around 3 pm, as over an eight-feet tall steel wall was set up by the force to prevent the protesters from moving further, as the spot is under prohibitory orders.

“We will sit here throughout the night and hold protests in a peaceful manner. We hope there will not be any provocation from the police,” CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said.

"From day one of the R G Kar incident, the Kolkata police commissioner has mishandled the probe for reasons best known to him and the state government. We want him to step down, or our protests will continue," he said.

Salim, veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose, leaders of the CPI, Forward Bloc and student and youth bodies, addressed hundreds of protesters who assembled at the spot during the day.

Carrying posters and placards, the Left activists shouted slogans against the TMC government and demanded that Goyal be interrogated by the CBI, which is probing the RG Kar case.

A large contingent of police personnel has been deployed in the area. PTI PNT SUS SBN RBT