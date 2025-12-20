Left parties slam fundamentalists over unrest in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Left parties on Saturday expressed deep concern over attacks on media outlets, cultural organisations and minorities by fundamentalists in Bangladesh.

In a statement, the CPI(M) urged the interim government of Bangladesh to act immediately and protect the rights of the people.

The party termed the attack on two most revered cultural institutions in the border country, Chhayanot and Udichi, "dastardly." "It appears that religious fundamentalist forces are attempting to expand their influence in Bangladesh by polarising society along communal lines and attacking minorities and media outlets not favourable towards them," the CPI(M) said.

It said the growth of religious fundamentalist forces will have a debilitating impact not only on Bangladesh but on the entire region.

"Communal forces on both sides of the border may seek to exploit the situation to further incite hatred by feeding off each other. Maintaining social harmony and democracy is the need of the hour," it said.

The CPI(M) said it is confident that the people of Bangladesh will remain united in these testing times and uphold the values of the 1971 liberation struggle.

"The interim government should take all necessary steps to ensure that communal forces are reined in and that perpetrators of violence are brought to justice. It should also ensure that elections are held in a free and fair manner, allowing the people to express their will without fear," it said.

CPI(ML) Liberation, in a statement, expressed deep anguish and grave concern over the rapidly escalating violence and organised public unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The party said a disturbing wave of vandalism and targeted attacks has already resulted in significant loss of life and property.

"Reactionary fundamentalist forces, mobilising youth along communal lines, have unleashed systematic assaults on religious minorities, opposition voices, and progressive cultural institutions," the CPI(ML) said in a statement.

"The attacks on leading media houses Pratham Alo and The Daily Star in Dhaka, and the ransacking of renowned cultural organisations Chhayanat and Udichi, signal a direct assault on democratic and secular values," it said.

"The killing of student leader Osman Hadi of Inquilab Manch, the lynching and burning of a minority youth in Mymensingh, and the death of a minor girl in Chattogram following arson at a BNP leader's residence, underscore the alarming brutality of the ongoing violence. Opposition party offices have also been systematically targeted," it added.

CPI(ML) said the unprecedented spate of violence must be halted immediately.

"We urge the Bangladesh administration to act decisively, identify the perpetrators, and ensure swift and exemplary punishment. We call upon the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh to intervene on a war footing to thwart this deliberate attempt by fundamentalist forces to destabilise society and undermine the democratic process ahead of the scheduled general election in February 2026," it added.

CPI(ML) said it was deeply concerned that the "fascist and fundamentalist" forces in India may seek to exploit these developments to "stoke Islamophobia and communal polarisation, particularly in West Bengal, for electoral gains in the forthcoming Assembly elections." On Saturday, Bangladesh, amid tight security, held Hadi's funeral, which drew a large number of people to the national capital.

Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, along with his advisory council members and Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, attended the funeral of the 32-year-old spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha held at the South Plaza of Parliament complex at Manik Mia Avenue. PTI AO VN VN