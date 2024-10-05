Left parties stage protest in TN in support of striking Samsung workers

Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government is likely to intervene in resolving the Samsung India Electronics Limited workers' strike, which has been continuing since September 9, a senior state government official said on Saturday.

At least 1,100 workers are on strike out of the total 1,750 employees.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed three state ministers to hold parleys with the striking workers of Samsung home appliances manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur near here, and resolve the crisis soon, the official said.

The Ministerial team comprising T R B Rajaa (Industries), T M Anbarasan (MSME), and C V Ganesan (Labour Welfare and Skill Development), is likely to hold talks on Monday and ensure an early end to the agitation.

Scores of members of Left parties including their state leaders were detained here on Saturday when they held a demonstration without obtaining permission from the police, to express solidarity with the workers whose protest entered the 27th day on October 5.

Communist Party of India state secretary R Mutharasan and CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan who were among those detained by the police, sought the immediate intervention of the Chief Minister to end the strike.

They stressed that the protesting workers had a right to join a union and alleged that the workers were being oppressed against exercising such a right.

A senior police official said protesters were detained at a marriage hall in Nungambakkam and were later released.

Balakrishnan asked whether their arrest was aimed at 'not upsetting' the Samsung management. Mutharasan said the Constitution allowed peaceful protests.

"Also, the question is: do we have the right to form a union or not?" Mutharasan, asked.

Meanwhile, the company said it was committed to resolving the issues including wages, benefits, and working conditions by negotiating with the workers directly.

The production at the factory which was impacted earlier due to the strike, has been normalised and the Korean electronic giant 'ensured' that there was no disruption ahead of the festive season.

"At Samsung India, the welfare of our employees is our top priority. We want to reiterate that we comply with all laws and regulations of the country," the company spokesperson said.

The average monthly salary of the full-time manufacturing workers at the Chennai plant is 1.8 times the average salary of similar workers employed at other companies in the region.

"Our workers are also eligible for overtime pay and other allowances and we provide a workplace environment that assures the highest standards of health, safety and welfare, including free shuttle bus and meals," the spokesperson told PTI in response to the strike.

Observing that the workforce has served the company for more than 10 years, the spokesperson said the company derived satisfaction in seeing the workers putting in many years of service. The spokesperson also clarified that the striking workers would not be paid for the duration of the illegal strike in accordance with the 'No Work, No Pay' policy.

"We are committed to resolving all issues including wages, benefits and working conditions by negotiating with our workers directly. As of now, we have been able to normalise production at our Chennai factory. We have ensured that there is no disruption to our consumers ahead of the festive season. We again urge the striking workers to return to work," the spokesperson added.