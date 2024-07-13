Left parties submit four-point demands to SEC for free, fair panchayat elections in Tripura

Agartala, Jul 13 (PTI) A six-member delegation of the Left parties on Saturday met the Tripura State Election Commissioner and placed four-point demands to ensure free, fair and peaceful panchayat elections in the state.

Three-tier panchayat elections are scheduled to take place in the northeastern state on August 8, while counting of votes will be held on August 12.

The Left Parties' demands include the extension of duration for filing nomination papers by five more days, opening counters in each district headquarters to receive nominations, providing security escort to the candidates for filing nominations and taking suo motu action against those preventing the nominees from submitting their documents.

"Keeping the prevailing situation in mind where candidates from opposition parties are not allowed to submit their nomination papers by unleashing terror tactics, we met State Election Commissioner Saradindu Chaudhuri and briefed him about incidents of violence on our candidates," CPI (M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said during a press conference.

He said the Left Front candidate for panchayat samity of South Tripura, Badal Shil, was grievously injured in an attack by BJP-backed goons on Friday and is battling for his life.

"Besides, candidates of Left parties are not allowed to submit their nomination papers as roads leading to several block offices are being blocked by the goons. Also, attacks are being reported from various areas," he said.

Senior CPI (M) leader Pabitra Kar said the BJP, which is vocal against violence in West Bengal, has "buried democracy" in Tripura by not allowing opposition candidates to submit their nomination papers. PTI PS ACD