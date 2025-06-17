Left parties take out peace march in Ranchi to express solidarity with Palestine

Ranchi, Jun 17 (PTI) Left parties in Jharkhand on Tuesday took out a peace march in Ranchi showing solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Condemning the ongoing attack against the Palestinian people in Gaza, the workers from different Left parties took out the march from Ranchi’s Sainik Bazar and it culminated in a human chain at Albert Ekka Chowk.

"People of Palestine want peace. The attack on women and children by Israeli soldiers continues. It must stop immediately," said Ajay Singh of CPI.

Prafulla Linda of CPI-M said the event was organised as part of the national programme of left parties.

The Left parties had jointly marked June 17 as the National Day of Solidarity with Palestine with protests and meetings nationwide. PTI SAN SBN SAN SBN