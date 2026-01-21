New Delhi (PTI): The Left parties on Wednesday urged the government not to accept the US invitation to join the 'Board of Peace', which is intended to implement the 'Gaza Peace Plan', saying it will be a "grave betrayal" of the Palestinian cause.

In a joint statement issued here, five Left parties – Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party, alleged that the Board deliberately circumvents the United Nations and seeks to create a new international structure controlled by the US.

"We, the Left Parties, strongly urge the Indian government not to accept the US-offered position on the so-called ‘Board of Peace’, which is intended to implement the ‘Gaza Peace Plan’," the statement said.

The parties said India's participation in such a Board, which "does not respect Palestinian rights, would constitute a grave betrayal of the Palestinian cause".

"This Board proposed by US President Donald Trump, deliberately circumvents the United Nations and seeks to create a new international structure controlled by the US," they said.

"The US attempt to override existing international institutions must be firmly opposed. The Indian government should stay away from such proposals and stand resolutely in defence of Palestine and other countries of the Global South that are threatened by US imperial ambitions," the Left parties added.

The statement was signed by General Secretaries of all five Left parties - MA Baby (CPI(M)), D Raja (CPI), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI(ML) Liberation), G Devarajan (AIFB), and Manoj Bhattacharya (RSP).

India has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to be part of the 'Board of Peace'.

In a social media post, Trump wrote, "It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared on X a letter sent by Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him to be a part of the "Board of Peace" that will work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and embark on a "bold new approach" to resolving "global conflict".