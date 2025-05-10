Left parties welcome ceasefire, question US' role

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Left parties on Saturday welcomed the announcement of an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop military action but questioned the role of the Donald Trump administration in the negotiations.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in a statement said it "positively notes" the ceasefire announced by India and Pakistan, and steps should be taken to ensure that there is no further confrontation.

The Left party said Pakistan has to ensure an end to terrorist activity from within its borders.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) positively notes the announcement of ceasefire that would come into effect immediately, between India and Pakistan," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"The people of both countries deserve peace for their progress and prosperity. We earnestly hope that the two countries build on this and ensure that the people do not have to suffer from the evil of terrorism," they said.

"Pakistan has to ensure an end to terrorist activity from within its borders. Steps should be taken to ensure that there is no further confrontation," the CPI(M) added.

The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced.

The brief announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

Top government sources, however, clearly said that the outcome was the result of a direct engagement between the Indian and Pakistani sides and that Islamabad agreed to it with "no pre conditions, no post conditions and no links to other issues." Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja said that the claim of the US administration of having a role in the process has "raised questions".

"The CPI, along with other progressive forces, has consistently advocated for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, stressing that peace and regional stability can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy," Raja said in a post on X.

He said after the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan, there were anxieties among the people and an immediate announcement of ceasefire was being demanded to avoid a full-scale war between the two neighbours.

"We welcome the ceasefire and hope both nations uphold it in the interest of their peoples. At the same time, the role of the United States in the process has raised certain questions," he said.

"We believe India and Pakistan have the maturity to address their issues bilaterally, without interference by Donald Trump and the USA. It is for Prime Minister Modi to tell the nation and our people what was the 'mediation' done by the US?" Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said a ceasefire should be used as the first step towards complete de-escalation, and also questioned the role of the US in the negotiations.

In a post on Facebook, Bhattacharya said the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack should be brought to justice.

"The ceasefire should be used as the first step towards complete de-escalation. Both India and Pakistan should withdraw the announcements made in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and restore full diplomatic relations between the two neighbours," Bhattacharya said.

"The perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice and measures taken to ensure lasting peace and promote friendship and cooperation in the region," he said.

Slamming the Modi government over statement from the US that it brokered peace between the two countries, he said, "So India under Modi now needs 'a long night of American mediation' to agree to a ceasefire after three days of growing concern in the country about the consequences of a full-scale India-Pakistan military conflict." "The news of a ceasefire was broken by Trump and his officials before being corroborated by India and Pakistan," he said.

He said that the government should withdraw various "arbitrary measures taken over the last few days in the name of national security and guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens and media platforms who raised questions about the multiple lapses that enabled the Pahalgam terror attack, rejected hate and jingoism and insisted on peace and justice." The ceasefire, which US leaders claimed was brokered by their country, came hours after the militaries of India and Pakistan attacked each other's facilities, dangerously escalating the standoff.

Trump's announcement had come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir.

Rubio also made a similar statement on X. PTI AO RT