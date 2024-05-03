Left parties will surprise many with its LS results: Biman Bose

Kolkata, May 3 (PTI) Left Front chairman Biman Bose on Friday said the Left parties are poised to deliver surprising results in the Lok Sabha elections and claimed to have met initial success in stopping bipolar politics in West Bengal.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned the Left parties in his election rallies in Bengal, the veteran CPI(M) leader emphasised that this recognition signifies the Left's growing influence and stature, positioning them as a significant force to be reckoned with.

"The number of Left seats in the country will increase significantly this time," Bose said, claiming that victories will come from such states in north India that will surprise many. Bose, however, refused to name those states now.

He asserted that the CPI(M)-led front, which could not win any of the 42 seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections, will throw up surprising results on June 4.

"We have been able to meet initial success in stopping bipolar politics in West Bengal this time," the Left Front chairman said at a 'meet the press' programme organised by Kolkata Press Club.

Stating that the goal of the Left parties is to defeat the BJP, he claimed that the saffron party will change the constitution of the country if it is voted to power for the third consecutive term.

While the Left Front is contesting 30 seats, the Congress has put up candidates in 12 out of the 42 seats in Bengal.

On PM's accusations that the Congress, Left and other opposition parties were trying to divide the country, he said, "He is blaming us for what he himself is trying to do." Hitting out at the opposition INDIA bloc, the PM had said that the alliance of Congress, TMC and the Left parties "has only one policy - appeasement." Bose hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress over school jobs irregularities, which led to the Calcutta High Court to cancel 25,753 jobs made through the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in state government-sponsored and aided schools. PTI AMR MNB