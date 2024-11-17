Left Pawar saheb as MLAs wanted to join govt to restart stalled development works: Ajit Pawar

Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he had to part ways with NCP founder and uncle Sharad Pawar as all party MLAs wanted to join the Eknath Shinde government to tide over stalled development works.

The Nationalist Congress Party split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Shinde government. Following a decision by the Election Commission, he got the party name and 'clock' symbol, while the faction head by the octogenarian patriarch was named NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) with 'man blowing tutari' as its symbol.

Campaigning in Baramati, the Deputy CM said, "You might be thinking that I shouldn't have left Pawar saheb at this age. I didn't leave saheb. I told him it is the opinion of all MLAs that we must join the (Shinde) government as multiple development works we approved (under the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation) were put on hold. The MLAs even signed (in support of the government joining proposal)."

Seeking support, the NCP chief told the gathering that they had backed Sharad Pawar and his sitting MP daughter Surpiya Sule in the Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Sule had comfortably defeated Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati.

"Now, extend support to me. I will attend a rally here tomorrow and Pawar saheb will also organise a rally. I will keep my thoughts in front of you. You must decide on who to vote for the sake of future generations," the Deputy CM said.

He is up against NCP (SP) candidate and nephew Yugendra Pawar in the November 20 assembly polls. Ajit Pawar has been MLA from Baramati since 1991.