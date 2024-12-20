Left speechless, Congress resorting to physical fight: Rijiju

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday accused the Congress of resorting to physical fights and claimed the ruling NDA established its misdeeds over the decades, leaving the main opposition party speechless.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju dismissed the Congress' charge that the BJP has adopted desperate measures after it targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly insulting B R Ambedkar.

"Everybody saw how our MPs were hurt. Priyanka Gandhi might not have seen it. Our MP bled," he said, reiterating the charge that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi caused them injuries and also misbehaved with a woman BJP MP.

Asked about the condition of the two hospitalised MPs, Rijiju said their condition is "not very serious".

The minister said it is a valid demand of the NDA MPs that Gandhi should apologise to the country and police action be taken against him.

The NDA MPs are very upset and angry, he added. PTI PK KR AS AS AS