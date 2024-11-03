Legacy of AIIMS Chief of RP Centre Dr J S Titiyal celebrated in new documentary

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A documentary celebrating the life and achievements of Dr J S Titiyal, Chief of the AIIMS Dr. R. P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, premiered on Saturday as part of the 'White Coat Legends' series.

Advertisment

Titled 'The Mountain Man', the feature is produced and directed by Mankind Pharma, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company paying tribute to notable Indian doctors who have made significant contributions to society.

The screening, held at the Hyatt Regency, showcased Dr. Titiyal's remarkable journey from his humble beginnings in a remote village in Uttarakhand to his rise as a professor and chief at Delhi's prestigious AIIMS.

The documentary highlights Titiyal's path through medical school at AIIMS, where he later became a teacher and pioneering eye surgeon.

Advertisment

In his speech at the event, Dr Titiyal expressed hope that the documentary would inspire younger generations. "I want the next generation to be motivated by this story and strive to achieve even more than I have," he said. Dr. Titiyal's wife and children, present at the premiere, were recognised for their support in his journey.

A renowned ophthalmologist, Dr. Titiyal is celebrated as the first Indian surgeon to perform live corneal surgery. Among his many accolades, he holds the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, in recognition of his contributions to eye care.

His patients have included notable figures such as the Dalai Lama, former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, among others.

Advertisment

'The Mountain Man' is the latest instalment of the 'White Coat Legends' series, dedicated to honouring the lives of eminent doctors who have served the country with distinction. PTI SJJ HIG