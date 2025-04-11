Legacy of legendary Gen Zorawar Singh recalled; 'chair of excellence' set up

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A courageous warrior with "strategic brilliance", a "master of high-altitude warfare" who led multiple historic campaigns into the Tibet region is how senior army officers and military historians described the legacy of General Zorawar Singh on Friday.

On the occasion, it was also announced that a "chair of excellence" has been established in his honour at Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS).

The "chair of excellence" has been established by Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment.

Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment and CLAWS hosted a symposium on the legendary military general's life and legacy at Manekshaw Centre at Delhi Cantonment.

The event got underway with a keynote address by Colonel of the Regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles & Ladakh Scouts, Lieutenant General M P Singh, followed by presentations by a panel of speakers.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is attended the event as a chief guest.

Lieutenant General Singh in his keynote address said that General Zorawar's rise was "purely merit based".

He was a "military genius" who is known for his ability to conduct "high-altitude warfares", the officer said.

General Zorawar's saga is of courage and "strategic brilliance", he added.

The military experts, who addressed the gathering, described his campaigns in Tibet in the 19th century as one of the most "audacious and ambitious" military campaigns in history.

General Zorawar was a "master of high-altitude warfare" was the refrain at the symposium.

The military general was born in 1786 in Kehlur in Bilaspur, which falls in today's Himachal Pradesh.

His campaigns in Tibet took place in the first half of the 19th century.

CLAWS Director General, Lieutenant General Dushyant Singh (retd.), spoke about the establishment of the "chair of excellence".

He described General Zorawar as an "astute strategist" who was driven by an "unwavering will to achieve victory at any cost". PTI KND AS AS