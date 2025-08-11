Legacy reclaimed: Maratha general Raghuji Bhonsle's sword to arrive in Mumbai from London

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) The iconic sword of Raghuji Bhonsle I, a famous Maratha general who expanded the Maratha empire in the 18th century, will be repatriated to Maharashtra from London on August 18.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday took possession of the sword in London, won by the Maharashtra government in an auction.

The sword is believed to have been taken outside India during the 1817 Battle of Sitabuldi, when the British East India Company defeated the Nagpur Bhonsles.

"This is the first time that a historic object taken abroad has been retrieved by winning it in an auction. I feel fortunate to take possession of a sword that has been a witness to many feats. This is a historic victory for all of Maharashtra," Shelar stated.

The government had stated that the iconic sword was reclaimed at an auction in London for Rs 47.15 lakh.

Shelar underlined the Devendra Fadnavis government's efforts to acquire the sword since April 28 this year.

The news of the sword, an important historical artefact, being put up for auction surfaced suddenly on April 28, Shelar said, adding that the embassy was contacted and an intermediary was appointed to participate in the auction.

"When I received the sword today, a large number of Marathi-speaking residents of London were present, and they celebrated the moment with great enthusiasm," he said.

Deputy Director of the state archaeology department, Hemant Dalvi, accompanied Shelar on the trip.

"The sword will land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on August 18. It will be brought to the P L Deshpande Kala Academy in Dadar in a bike rally amid music and fanfare, and later in the day, a special programme titled 'Gad Garjana' will be held," Shelar said.

He hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Fadnavis and his deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

The sword belonged to Raghuji Bhonsle I, founder of the Nagpur Bhonsle dynasty.

"Shahu Maharaj conferred on him the title of 'Senasahibsubha' in recognition of his valour and military strategy," Shelar said, noting that Raghuji Bhonsle had led campaigns against the Nawab of Bengal in 1745 and 1755, extending Maratha influence to Bengal and Odisha, and establishing dominance in regions including Chanda, Chhattisgarh and Sambalpur.

The sword is a fine example of the Maratha 'firang' style, with a straight, single-edged European-made blade, gold decorations on its Mulheri hilt, and an inscription in Devanagari near the hilt reading "Shrimant Raghoji Bhonsle Senasahibsubha Firang.

Shelar stated that the sword's craftsmanship and the presence of the owner's name make it unique among Maratha-era weapons.

"Historians believe the sword may have left India during the 1817 Battle of Sitabuldi, when the British East India Company defeated the Nagpur Bhonsles and seized treasures, including valuable artefacts and weapons.

"It is likely that the sword was taken in war booty or given as a gift to the British, and eventually made its way abroad," Shelar said.

Notably, the ‘wagh nakh’ or tiger claw-shaped weapon used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was brought to Mumbai from a London museum last July. PTI ND NSK