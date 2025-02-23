Legal action must not deter doctors acting ethically: Consumer dispute redressal panel chief

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Maharashtra State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission president Justice SP Tavade said the threat of legal action must not deter doctors who perform their duties ethically.

The former Bombay High Court judge was speaking at a seminar on 'Law and Medicine- the Connect and Interplay' at VPM's TMC Law College in Thane on Saturday.

Elaborating on consumer rights in cases of medical negligence, he cited several landmark Supreme Court judgements.

"Patients and their families must also behave responsibly in this regard," the retired judge said.

Dr Shivkumar Utture, former member of National Medical Commission and past president of Maharashtra State Medical Council, speaking at the seminar, spoke on responsibilities of healthcare practitioners.

The seminar was attended by office-bearers of District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions of Thane and Pune. PTI COR BNM