Legal action only solution to retrieve states'' powers, says Stalin in his I-day address

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) While states need additional powers, their powers in matters such as education are usurped, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged on Friday and batted for legal action to achieve this.

In his Independence Day address here, Stalin said that a state government always struggling to get its rightful funds from the Centre does not augur well for federalism.

To retrieve states' role and powers, legal action is the only solution, he said, adding the time has arrived to take preliminary steps to take forward such steps to retrieve states' powers.

The CM said people belonging to all states, religions, languages and cultures fought and won freedom and that was why the founding fathers of the nation wished India to be a country for all sections of people for all times to come.

Fulfilling the wishes of the nation's founding fathers is true tribute to them.

The CM conferred the Thagaisal Thamizhar (Distinguished Tamilian) Award on Indian Union Muslim League leader KM Khader Mohideen at the I-Day event. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan was presented with the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award. PTI VGN SA