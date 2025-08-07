Legal aid clinic for soldiers, veterans inaugurated in Hamirpur under NALSA Scheme

Hamirpur (HP), August 7 (PTI) A legal services clinic was inaugurated at the District Sainik Welfare Office HERE on Thursday under the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025, launched by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to provide free legal aid to soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families.

The clinic was virtually inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, who is also the Chief Patron of the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, during a function held in Shimla.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, along with other judges, was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was telecast live at the District Sainik Welfare Office in Hamirpur, where the legal services clinic was formally launched.

The initiative is part of a nationwide effort under the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana-2025, which was launched by Supreme Court Judge and NALSA Executive Chairman Justice Suryakant during a regional conference in Srinagar on July 26, coinciding with Kargil Vijay Diwas.

At that time, a legal aid clinic had also been established on the premises of the Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Corporation in Hamirpur.

The clinic will offer free legal assistance through panel lawyers and para-legal volunteers to both serving and retired defence personnel and their families. PTI COR OZ OZ