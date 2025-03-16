'Legal Aid on Wheels': Help at hand for senior citizens, marginalised sections

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) A social organisation here has launched the 'Legal Aid on Wheels' initiative to help people, especially senior citizens and those from marginalised sections of the society, know about their legal rights and provide them assistance free of cost.

The vehicle, a van with two lawyers and as many para-legal volunteers on board, reaches out to the needy people not just in Mumbai, but also neighbouring Pune and other districts of Maharashtra, to provide the legal assistance.

The initiative, launched a month back, will help bridge the gap by making legal aid more accessible and ensuring that the marginalised sections receive timely support, advocate Prakash Salsingikar, founder of 'Dard se Humdard Tak' NGO, told PTI.

Many people, mostly senior citizens, were among those calling the NGO for legal assistance.

"Till now, we were providing free legal aid to the undertrials in need by visiting jails in Mumbai and nearby areas. But with this new initiative, the aim is to make people aware of their legal rights so that they do not have to go to jail," Salsingikar said.

The initiative is for the marginalised sections of the society, he stressed.

"This is also a golden opportunity for law students to gain hands-on legal experience by working on real-life cases, interacting with senior advocates, and understanding the essence of pro bono legal services," he added.

The lawyer said people from Bandra to Borivali in Mumbai and even from Pune have been calling their helpline number for assistance.

Referring to one such case, he said a 66-year-old Jewish woman of Israeli nationality, living in Borivali, was subjected to physical torture and verbal abuse by her 71-year-old husband. The couple was married for 44 years.

Despite living next to a police station, the woman was not receiving any help and she later reached out to the NGO, he said.

"We immediately got into action and a team, led by activist Pratik Sakhulkar, went to the police station concerned and helped in providing her the necessary legal relief. She has a son and a daughter, but none of them had come to her aid," the lawyer said.

In another case, an 86-year old Dadar resident, who has a shop in neighbouring Thane, had a monetary dispute with the housing society where the outlet was located.

He was ready to pay the money, but still the matter was not getting resolved as there was no one to guide him, the lawyer said.

After receiving a call from the elderly man, a volunteer of the NGO went to his residence and set the process to get his long-pending issue resolved, he said.

Salsingikar said their legal aid vehicles also travel across several locations in Pune and meet the people in need of help.

More than 80 problems were brought to the notice of the NGO by people there during a three-day tour recently, he said.

There were incidents of domestic violence faced by women of a particular community in Kasba Peth area of Pune. After gathering information, the NGO provided counselling to the women, the lawyer said.

The initiative is still in the nascent stage, but the endeavour is to help as many people as possible, said advocate Sunita Khandale, who is associated with the project. PTI AVI GK