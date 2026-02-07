Legal conclave held on data privacy, arbitration and POSH

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Law firm Lexcuria Lawyers LLP on Saturday organised a legal conclave here focusing on crucial and evolving areas of law, including data privacy, commercial law with an emphasis on arbitration, and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH).

"The conclave aimed to bring together legal professionals, corporate leaders, compliance officers, HR professionals, and policy stakeholders to deliberate on emerging regulatory frameworks, judicial trends, and practical compliance challenges faced by organisations in today's dynamic legal environment," said Madhumita Bhattacharjee, advocate-on-record (AOR) in the Supreme Court and founder of the firm.

The data privacy session underlined the evolving compliance landscape under India's data protection regime, organisational readiness, risk management, and the role of governance in safeguarding personal data.

The discussion on commercial law and arbitration examined recent developments in arbitration law, enforcement of arbitral awards, institutional arbitration, and best practices for effective dispute resolution.

The POSH segment highlighted statutory responsibilities of employers, recent judicial interpretations, functioning of internal committees, and the importance of creating safe and compliant workplaces. PTI MNR RHL