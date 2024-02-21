Legal doyen Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

New Delhi: Legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman died here on Wednesday at the age of 95.

Advertisment

He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.

In his long and illustrious legal career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman served as the additional solicitor general between 1972 and 1975. He resigned from the post during emergency.

Nariman received the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and in 2007, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

His son, Rohinton Nariman, was a judge of the Supreme Court.