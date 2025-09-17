Legal education not merely about producing professionals for bar, bench: CJI Gavai

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Wednesday said legal education is not merely about producing professionals for the bar and the bench but it is also about cultivating citizens who are committed to the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity.

Inaugurating the first Professor (Dr) N R Madhava Menon memorial lecture here on 'Legal and Justice Education @2047: An Agenda for 100 years of Independence', the CJI stressed ensuring that access to law and justice becomes not a privilege for a few but a lived reality for every citizen.

Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant, who delivered the lecture, said the study of law must never be carried out in ivory towers, detached from the real struggles of society and it must instead be rooted in the lived experiences of people it seeks to serve.

Justice Kant said in order to democratise legal education, "we must break the elitist barriers that have slowly emerged over time".

Addressing the gathering, the CJI said, "In my view, legal education is not merely about producing professionals for the bar and the bench. It is about cultivating citizens who are committed to the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity." He said the journey towards 2047 must be rooted in the foundation principles that have, over time, guided the evolution of legal education, which include professional skills, social justice, technological advancement and a steadfast commitment to the ideals of the Constitution.

On the issue of accessibility to law and legal education, CJI Gavai said for far too long, geographical, economic and linguistic barriers have acted as formidable obstacles, keeping marginalised and vulnerable citizens distant from courts and legal institutions.

"Economic disadvantage often means that even when legal remedies exist, they remain unaffordable to those who need them the most," he said, adding that if law is to be truly a tool of empowerment, then dismantling these barriers is essential.

The CJI said legal education must be reimagined by expanding its reach through technology, promoting instruction in regional languages, strengthening legal aid and creating pathways for first-generation learners.

"Only by doing so, can we ensure that access to law and justice becomes not a privilege for the few but a lived reality for every citizen of this Republic," he said.

The CJI, who highlighted the question of ethics in legal education, said law schools carry a profound responsibility to cultivate in every student a deep-seated respect for constitutional ideals.

He also emphasised creating research institutions to analyse the emerging area of law.

"Now, let me, however, add a note of caution. The five-year integrated law programme and the National Law School model have undoubtedly been transformative and successful in many respects. Yet, one of the recurring criticisms is that the model has, perhaps unintentionally, channelled a majority of its graduates towards careers in the corporate sector," CJI Gavai said.

"The voices and perspectives of our region, shaped by histories of colonialism, economic disparity and deep struggles for equality, cannot remain peripheral in global legal discourse," he said.

The CJI said the true power of a legal professional lies not merely in knowing the law, but in using that knowledge to uphold justice, protect democracy and stand unflinchingly for constitutional values in times of trial.

Delivering the lecture, Justice Kant spoke about three fundamental pillars -- modernising legal education, infusing it with values and ethics, and democratising access to all.

"Our National Law Universities, once paragons of meritocracy and innovation, now face critical faculty shortages. The dream of community-oriented lawyering and Gram Nyayalayas remains largely unrealised. And the high cost of legal education increasingly limits access to a privileged few – hampering true inclusivity," he said.

Justice Kant said law is not merely a subject to be studied; it is the very foundation upon which society is built and sustained.

Regarding modernising legal education, he said first and foremost, we must abandon the outdated conceptualisation of law universities as glorified high schools.

He emphasised integrating interdisciplinary learning into the very fabric of legal education.

Justice Kant said legal education must embrace a "digital-first" pedagogy, not as a matter of convenience, but as a vital necessity for the future of justice.

"In today's world, every aspect of legal practice is increasingly intertwined with technology, and yet, too many law schools continue to cling to outdated academic approaches, ignoring the powerful new tools that are already transforming the profession," he said, adding that in 2047, the machine may assist, but the human must answer.

Justice Kant said modernising legal education means anticipating the future and preparing students to meet it head-on.

"Regrettably, somewhere along the way, we have forgotten this simple yet profound truth — that the study of law must never be carried out in ivory towers, detached from the real struggles of society. It must instead be rooted in the lived experiences of the people it seeks to serve," he said.

He said legal aid clinics must be established as an indispensable and compulsory part of every law school's curriculum.

"Meanwhile, the cost of attending even the most reputed law schools is making the dream of legal education unaffordable for countless bright and motivated students from underprivileged backgrounds," Justice Kant said. PTI ABA ABA KSS KSS