Legal notice devoid of merit, apologise of face countersuit: Navjot Kaur to Congress's Randhawa

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Navjot Kaur Sidhu has called the legal notice served on her by Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa "devoid of merit and legally unsustainable." Navjot Kaur, through her counsel, asked Randhawa to withdraw his notice or face a countersuit for harassment, false claims, and damages.

Randhawa on Tuesday served a legal notice on his suspended party colleague, asking her to apologise for making "defamatory" remarks against him or face legal action.

In the notice, Randhawa, who is also the party's in-charge for Rajasthan, took exception to Navjot Kaur's statements in the media, levelling corruption charges against him.

Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On Monday, the Punjab Congress suspended Navjot Kaur from its primary membership for her "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark that sparked a political row.

In her reply to the notice, Navjot Kaur, through her counsel, stated that the demand for a written apology or legal action is not only unjustified but preposterous.

"My client has not infringed upon any legal right of your client. The statement was neither malicious nor defamatory but a bona fide exercise of free speech in public interest based on various authentic news reports and social media posts," read the reply.

"My client's reporting is rooted in facts and protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India which safeguards freedom of speech and expression. The Hon'ble Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld that the media has the right to criticize public figures as long as it's not malicious-(Sahara India Real Estate Corp. Ltd. vs. SEBI 2012)," it went on.

The response said that if mere stating of third-party claims constitutes defamation, then these entities are equally liable. "Singling out my client reeks of mala fide intent and selective targeting, amounting to harassment and an attempt to stifle individual freedom." Navjot Kaur said she reserves the right to initiate legal action, including for defamation, misuse of legal process and intimidation, unless these unfounded threats are retracted immediately, stated the reply.

"My client rejects all allegations of defamation, reputational harm and unlawful dissemination -- Your notice is devoid of merit and legally unsustainable. This reply formally rejects your notice," she said in her response.