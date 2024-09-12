Legal services authority report on sexual abuse at fake NCC camp in TN shocking: HC

Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday said the report of the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) relating to the alleged sexual abuse of girls at a fake NCC camp in the state's Krishnagiri district was 'shocking'.

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji made the observation while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Advocate A P Suryaprakasam, seeking to transfer the investigation into the incident from Krishnagiri police to the CBI.

After perusing the report, the court said the TNSLSA in its report stated that one of the instructors present in the two-day fake NCC camp showed weapons (gun) and threatened the students not to reveal anything about the inciden to anyone. The main accused, the deceased Sivaraman threatened the boys that he would cut their little finger, if they reveal anything as to what happened in the camp. All happened inside the school premises, Moreover. the organisers conducted a campfire inside the school on two occasions, mingled with the students and Sivaraman moved freely with them, the bench added.

Earlier, the bench directed the TNSLSA to visit the school, interact with the students, parents and the teachers, besides the school management. Accordingly, the TNSLSA visited the school, interacted with the concerned and filed a report.

Earlier, Additional advocate general J Ravindran submitted that as per the directive of the court, the government had issued show cause notice to the school and since the reply was not satisfactory, the Krishnagiri District Educational Officer has recommended to the Director of Private Schools to appoint a Special Officer to administer the school. The officer will be appointed in a week or two, he added.

He said an interim compensation was also paid to the victim girls through Fast Track Mahila Court.

Advocate general P S Raman said the accused Sivaraman committed suicide by consuming rat poison. The school Principal and Correspondent had been arrested earlier. Show cause notices will be issued to three schools, where fake NCC camps were conducted and action will be taken, he added.

Suryaprakasam submitted that whether Sivaraman committed suicide or not was to be thoroughly investigated. The whole matter needs a thorough probe. The students should be given free medical treatment in a private hospital. An "ex-gratia" amount should be given to the victim girls, he added.

The bench posted to September 19, further hearing of the case. PTI CORR SA