Legend whose passion for social justice was inspirational: Cong condoles Shibu Soren's demise

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Congress on Monday condoled the passing away of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying he fought all his life for a separate Jharkhand state as well as for the rights of its people to water, forest and land.

Kharge spoke with Soren's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and conveyed condolences to him and his family.

The Congress also postponed a scheduled press conference by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in view of Shibu Soren's demise.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge said, "I am saddened by the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister, former Union Minister and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren Ji. He fought all his life for a separate Jharkhand state and for the rights of its people to water, forest, land and for the protection of tribal culture." "I spoke to his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and expressed my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. May God give them strength in this hour of grief," the Congress chief said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior JMM leader Shibu Soren ji.” “A strong voice of the tribal society, Soren ji fought for their rights and interests throughout his life. His role in the creation of Jharkhand will always be remembered,” Gandhi said.

“I express my deepest condolences to Hemant Soren ji and the entire Soren family as well as all the supporters of Guruji,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled Soren's demise. “The news of the death of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shri Shibu Soren ji is very saddening. My deepest condolences to Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, Smt. Kalpana Soren ji and all the family members,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

“Shibu Soren ji was the voice of tribals, Dalits and deprived classes. His contribution will always be remembered and inspiring,” she said.

Congress general secretary incharge communications Jairam Ramesh also condoled the passing away of the former Jharkhand chief minister, and said he was the pivotal figure in the movement that led to the creation of the state exactly 25 years ago.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "'Guruji' Shibu Soren, who has just passed away, was not just an MP and three-time CM. He was THE pivotal figure in the movement that led to the creation of Jharkhand exactly 25 years ago." "He was truly a legend whose passion for social and economic justice was inspirational. He contributed heavily to the making of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and the Land Acquisition Act, 2013," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

The Congress, in a post on X, said the demise of the former Jharkhand chief minister was an irreparable loss for Indian politics.

"The entire life of Shibu Soren Ji is a symbol of the struggles for justice and upliftment of the tribal society. His departure is the end of an era," the party said.

JMM founder Shibu Soren died on Monday at the age of 81. He was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems. PTI ASK DV DV