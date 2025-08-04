Legend whose passion for social justice was inspirational: Ramesh condoles Shibu Soren's demise

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday condoled the passing away of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, and said he was the pivotal figure in the movement that led to the creation of the state exactly 25 years ago.

JMM founder Shibu Soren died on Monday at the age of 81. He was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "'Guruji' Shibu Soren, who has just passed away, was not just an MP and three-time CM. He was THE pivotal figure in the movement that led to the creation of Jharkhand exactly 25 years ago." "He was truly a legend whose passion for social and economic justice was inspirational. He contributed heavily to the making of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and the Land Acquisition Act, 2013," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said. PTI ASK DV DV