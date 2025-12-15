Legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's statue unveiled in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) The statue of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was inaugurated on the premises of Ravindra Bharati, a state-run cultural complex here on Monday.

The statue was unveiled by Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, family members of Balasubrahmanyam and several other dignitaries and fans of the late singer attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu paid rich tributes to the late singer and said his statue would educate the new generation about his greatness.

Describing Balasubrahmanyam as an "emperor of singing", he said the singer's voice was versatile and it gave an impression as if the actor himself was singing.

Naidu praised Balasubrahmanyam's simplicity and humility despite his tremendous achievements.

Highlighting SPB's role in mentoring new talent through the 'Paduta Teeyaga' reality television singing show, he said it groomed hundreds of young singers and also instilled good values.

Naidu mentioned his personal connection with the late singer as they both hailed from Nellore in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Sridhar Babu called Balasubrahmanyam an "emperor of the music world and a multi-dimensional genius" who sang about 40,000 songs in his long career.

He emphasised that Balasubrahmanyam's influence transcended caste, religion or region, and he was instrumental in upholding Telugu pride worldwide.

The state government readily agreed to install the statue at the request of the singer's fans, he said, adding that Balasubrahmanyam sang majority of his songs in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the installation of the statue, some Telangana statehood supporters said statues of poets and other prominent personalities of Telangana should be given importance.

Some of them had entered into an argument with Balasubrahamanyam's brother-in-law and senior actor 'Subhalekha' Sudhakar at the Ravindra Bharati about 10 days ago. PTI SJR SJR ROH