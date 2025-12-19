Legislative Council: Bill against social boycott, providing internal reservation among SCs passed

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 19 (PTI) A Bill that prohibits and criminalises social boycott, and the one to ratify the government's formula on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs), were among the legislations passed by the Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday.

All these Bills were already cleared by the Legislative Assembly.

The 'Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025' prohibits and criminalises social boycott of a person or a group of persons, including their family, especially by "caste panchayats" in the Legislative Assembly, which provides for a jail term of up to three years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for violation.

Piloted by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, the bill lists 20 forms of social boycotts, which include refusal to deal with, work for hire or do business; denying opportunities, including access to services or contractual opportunities for rendering services.

Also, obstruction from participation in social, religious or community functions, congregations, assembly, meeting or procession; committing social ostracism on any grounds; blocking access to facilities; cutting-off of ties; among others.

The Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, 2025, ratifying the 6-6-5 internal reservation formula of the government, was also passed by the Council.

The state government has already decided on providing internal reservation among SCs by slicing up the 17 per cent reservation matrix given to 101 scheduled castes, under three groups, with a formula of 6, 6, and 5 per cent, respectively.

As per the internal reservation formula evolved by the state government, 6 per cent reservation has been provided to 16 castes in Category A (Dalit Left), 6 per cent to 19 castes in Category B (Dalit Right), and 5 per cent to 63 castes in Category C ( includes Lambani, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha and 59 'most backward' communities).

Also passed is the Karnataka State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Bill piloted by Minister Mahadevappa provides for nominating a person belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and one woman to be members of the Karnataka State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

It also empowers the Karnataka State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes to make necessary modifications in the reservation percentage of sub-classification to the members of the Scheduled Castes on receipt of new data or information from the Government.

The council also passed the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, which provides for bringing mental health establishments under legal framework.

The Bill that also seeks to replace an ordinance that was promulgated, provides to nominate one member from the Indian Medical Association and one member representing Association of Registered Medical Establishments or Ayush Medical Practitioners as a member of the Registration and Grievances Redressal Authority. PTI KSU ADB