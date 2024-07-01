Legislative Council polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) Anil Parab wins from Mumbai Graduates seat

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Monday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls from Mumbai Graduates constituency by defeating the BJP's Kiran Shelar.

Parab received 44,784 votes while Shelar got 18,772 votes. A total 0f 67,644 voters had exercised their franchise in the polling on June 26.

Out of the total votes polled, 64,222 were held valid, and the quota for winning was 32,112 votes.

Parab polled 44,784 in the first preference voting and was declared elected.