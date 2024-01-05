Legislator Rohit will come out stronger after ED action against his firm: Sharad Pawar-led NCP

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar group) on Friday said its MLA Rohit Pawar's just concluded "Yuva Sangharsh Yatra" has "hit a nerve" and made the BJP insecure, remarks coming after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched premises of a firm owned by him.

The ED searched premises of Baramati Agro, a company owned by Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and linked entities as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, official sources said in New Delhi.

Reacting to the ED action, NCP (Sharad Pawar group) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the central agency's searches will not deter Rohit Pawar, a first-time MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district, or stop him in his tracks.

"He will come out stronger. It is clear that the Sangharsh Yatra has hit a nerve and made the BJP insecure," Crasto claimed.

The NCP spokesperson said justice system is supreme and the truth will ultimately prevail.

Rohit Pawar, currently abroad on a family vacation, in comments on social media platform X vowed to fight against injustice.

The 38-year-old legislator had taken out the Sangharsh Yatra, a foot march from Pune to Nagpur late last year, to highlight the issues faced by youths in Maharashtra.

Posting a picture featuring social and political reformers from the state, Rohit Pawar wrote on X that these luminaries inspired the people of Maharashtra to fight against injustice.

"We should be prepared to fight injustice and protect Maharashtra dharma," he said.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said Rohit Pawar is facing consequences of staying loyal to Sharad Pawar, whose party faced a split in July last year when his nephew, Ajit Pawar, joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government along with eight other MLAs. Ajit Pawar is now deputy chief minister.

"What is sad is that some of our own people are now on the other side (part of ruling alliance). I am confident Rohit Pawar will not succumb to such pressure," said Awhad, a former state minister.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded expeditious probe into the acquisition of a cooperative sugar factory by Baramati Agro.

The former MP wrote on social media platform X, "We requested ED to investigate acquisition of Kannad cooperative sugar factory by Rohit Pawar's Baramati Agro at very much under valued price of Rs 50 cr through manipulated auction of Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank." "I once again request all investigative agencies to expedite investigation against Rohit Pawar and Baramati Agro," Somaiya said.

The Kannad sugar cooperative unit was worth hundreds of crores, but it was acquired by Baramati Agro for just Rs 50 crore, he said.

The ED probe against Rohit Pawar's firm pertains to allegations of "diversion" of funds and deposit of earnest funds of a company that bid for the purchase of a Maharashtra-based ailing cooperative sugar factor (CSF).

The MSCB money laundering case stems from an August 2019 FIR of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences (EOW) wing.

The police complaint came after the Bombay High Court issued an order on August 22 that year to investigate the allegations of selling sugar factories in the Maharashtra cooperative sector through alleged fraudulent means and also that they were sold at throwaway prices. PTI MR RSY