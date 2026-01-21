Legislature foundation of democracy, voice of last person reaches govt through it: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the legislature is the basic pillar of democracy and the most effective forum through which the voice of the last person in society reaches the government.

Addressing the concluding session of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference and the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies here, Adityanath said India's legislatures play a vital role not only in law-making but also in shaping policies for inclusive and comprehensive development.

"The legislature is the foundational unit of democracy. While discharging its role as the custodian of the Constitution, it does not merely frame laws but also serves as an important platform for planning holistic development," the chief minister said.

He said the constitutional values of justice, equality and fraternity form the soul of Indian democracy and find their most meaningful expression in legislatures.

"The legislature is the place where laws are framed to ensure justice, where government policies take shape for the creation of an equitable society, and where fraternity is reflected through consensus, dialogue and healthy debate," he said.

Adityanath said India is fortunate to have strong democratic institutions that serve as a source of inspiration for the world.

"In our democracy, even the person standing at the last rung of society can have his voice placed before the highest House of the country through his elected representative, and that voice is heard with strength," he said, describing elected representatives as the central pillar of this system.

Recalling his own experience as a five-time Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Adityanath said Parliament taught him the values of governance, conduct, procedures and consensus-building.

He said state legislatures could function more effectively by drawing inspiration from parliamentary practices and procedures.

Citing reforms in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Adityanath said changes in Question Hour rules were introduced to ensure wider participation by members, allowing more legislators to raise issues and improving the overall quality of proceedings.

The chief minister thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and officials associated with legislative institutions for contributing to meaningful discussions during the three-day conference.

He said such forums strengthen democratic institutions and help align their functioning with public aspirations.