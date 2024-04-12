Leh Apex Body announces fresh ‘border march’ in Ladakh

Leh, Apr 12 (PTI) Days after withdrawing its call for 'border march' amidst imposition of restrictions by the administration, Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Friday said a small group of their representatives would undertake a foot march to Changthang near the China border.

The march would show the "reality of farmers losing their pasture land in the absence of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Making the announcement at a press conference here, climate activist Sonam Wangchuck, who is part of the LAB, said the march will be undertaken “very soon” but the dates are yet to be decided.

The LAB, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), is spearheading an agitation over the past four years to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The LAB had called for the border (Pashmina) march on April 7 to highlight the "plight of farmers" who are allegedly losing prime pasture land to industrial plants in the south and “Chinese encroachments” in the north. However, the march was withdrawn after authorities imposed prohibitory orders and curtailed the speed of the internet to 2G.

“We had called for the Pashmina march, expecting a participation of 5,000 to 10,000 people. The administration reacted in a frustrated manner by deploying forces in huge numbers and also curtailed the speed of the internet. We discussed the issue in view of the Home Minister’s (Amit Shah) statement that not an inch of the land was taken by China.

“Over 40,000 acres of prime pasture land is being handed over to industrialists for setting up solar projects. We want to show this reality and have decided to undertake a foot march to Changthang…Only 10 to 20 leaders involved in the ongoing agitation will be part of the march who will go from village to village to show how much land was taken away,” Wangchuk said.

He said the administration will allow the march, considering the statement of the home minister that not a single inch of land was taken by China.

“If we are stopped again, it will be a wonder that the free Indian citizens are not allowed to move on their own land and visit the border area. A message will go that the statement about ‘not an inch of land was taken’ is not based on truth and much more has gone, but they are not willing to show it to the countrymen,” he said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK