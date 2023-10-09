Lekhi confident about BJP performing well in forthcoming elections in five states

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday expressed confidence about the BJP performing well in the forthcoming five assembly polls and said the party workers were tirelessly serving the nation in sync with the prevailing political scenario.

The Election Commission has announced that assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on different days beginning November 7 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

"We are confident about doing well in all these states," Lekhi told reporters here and said the BJP was making plans meticulously and carrying out extension groundwork for the Assembly polls.

"The BJP, with its formidable cadre base, is strategically preparing for the upcoming polls in various states. We are in constant touch with the people and formulating a robust strategy," she said.

The Union minister said the BJP workers were serving the nation tirelessly in sync with the prevailing political scenario.

"Our workers are in direct contact with the people and are working hard towards our goal. In the forthcoming elections, we will present our manifesto and move forward with confidence," she said.

About the recent terror attack in Israel and the safety of the Indians there, she said the Indian embassy is in constant communication with the authorities concerned and is vigilantly monitoring the situation. PTI AB AB NSD NSD