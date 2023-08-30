Lekhi interacts with Miss World Karolina Bielawska in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday interacted with Miss World Karolina Bielawska and members of the Miss World delegation here.

Advertisment

The interaction was held at IGNCA (Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts).

Poland-born Bielawska on Monday was in Kashmir on a day-long tour for an event.

During Lekhi's interaction with the Miss World delegation, Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, and Miss World India Sini Shetty, among others were also present. PTI KND ANB ANB