Lekhi releases coins to mark bicentennial anniv of Sikh philosopher, reformer

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi released a commemorative coin and a currency coin on Sunday to make the bicentennial birth anniversary of Sikh philanthropist and social reformer Sri Satguru Ram Singh Ji.

Advertisment

The release took place at an event held here in the "august presence of His Holiness Sri Satguru Udey Singh Ji, the present Guru of Namdhari sect," according to an official statement.

Lekhi, Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, released the commemorative coin of Rs 200 denomination and a currency coin of Rs 10 denomination, it said.

While remembering the contributions of Sri Satguru Ram Singh Ji in the freedom movement of the country, she said he was a great philanthropist, a thinker, seer and a great social reformer.

Advertisment

Satguru was the first to use non-cooperation and swadeshi as a tool to liberate the country from the yokes of British rulers, the statement said.

He preached and practised among the people to "be Indian, remain Indian and buy Indian," it said.

He asked people not to kill a girl child in her infancy and raised a movement against 'Sati pratha', and to provide equal rights of education to a girl child.

Namdhari Sikhs celebrated his 'Parkash Purab' at Namdhari Gurdwara at Ramesh Nagar here, it said, adding thousands of Sikhs, various leaders and scholars visited the gurdwara to pay their respect to him. PTI KND CK