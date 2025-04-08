Lekhpal kills man, injures another in accident in UP's Pilibhit, arrested

Pilibhit (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A man was killed and another was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said on Monday.

The driver Gajendra Kumar, posted as lekhpal in Kalinagar tehsil, has been arrested, they said.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening when Kumar's car collided head-on with the motorcycle of Mahendra Pal (42), killing him on the spot, they said. Ghanshyam, who was riding pillion was injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment.

The victims were on their way to buy groceries from Kalyanpur Naugwa market when the accident occurred, Gajraula SHO Jagdeep Malik said.

After the accident, a crowd gathered near the spot and beat up Kumar while his companion fled, police said.

The crowd also vandalised the car, police said. Subsequently, Kumar was arrested.

During this, angry villagers blocked the road and protested by keeping Pal's body.

Upon receiving information, police and district administration officials reached the spot and pacified the crowd. The body was sent for post-mortem, they said.

Pal's son Premshankar has filed a complaint against Kumar and alleged that liquor bottles were found in his vehicle after the accident, the SHO said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR NAV HIG