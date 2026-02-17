Lemon fetches Rs 13,000 at auction in Erode temple

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 17 (PTI) A lemon fetched Rs 13,000 at an auction held as part of the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the Pazhamthinni Karuppa Eswaran temple in this district, authorities said.

The temple, located at Pudu Annamalai Palayam near Vilakkethi village, conducted special pujas between 6 pm and 8.30 pm on Monday, drawing thousands of devotees.

Following the rituals, a silver ring, a silver coin and a lemon that had adorned the presiding deity were put up for an auction.

Viswanathan of Vadugapatti village secured the lemon with a bid of Rs 13,000.

A resident, Paramasivam, purchased the silver ring for Rs 33,000, while the silver coin was auctioned to Durai of Athappampalayam village for Rs 43,000.

Temple organisers said the proceeds from the auction would be utilised for the temple’s development and for conducting special pujas.

They added that the annual auction consistently attracts enthusiastic participation from devotees. PTI COR SSK