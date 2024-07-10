Lemon-sized tumour removed from woman’s heart at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Jul 10, (PTI) A 27-year-old woman suffering from a large lemon-sized cardiac tumour, a fragment of which broke and travelled to her brain resulting in a stroke, has been successfully treated at a private hospital here.

The operation was done at the Max hospital, Patparganj recently when Rakhi, a mother of two kids, visited the medical facility with severe headache, vomiting, altered sensorium, and prolonged numbness, the hospital said in a statement.

Dr Vaibhav Mishra, Director and Head of CTVS Cardiac Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, who removed the tumour, said that during the woman's evaluation, a tumour approximately the size of a large lemon was discovered in one of the chambers of her heart.

A fragment of this tumour had broken away, travelled to her brain and caused a blockage, resulting in a stroke, Mishra said.

The condition, known as embolization, occurs when a solid substance detaches from its parent tumour and lodges in another organ, most commonly the brain, he said.

"The patient arrived with symptoms of a stroke, which is particularly uncommon in young individuals, especially women, and after recognising the rarity of stroke at such a young age, a comprehensive diagnostic was undertaken which led to the discovery of the tumour," the cardiac surgeon said.

Instead of opting for conventional open-heart surgery, the team led by Dr Mishra performed a minimally invasive 'scarless' procedure, according to the statement.

This involved a small 5 cm incision in the right chest without cutting the ribs, Mishra added.

Dr Vivek Kumar, Senior Director of Neuro Sciences, who initially treated the patient for stroke, highlighted the importance of the prompt and accurate diagnosis.

"Due to the intervention, the patient's weakness improved significantly, and she made a full recovery. The total excision of the tumour prevents any further strokes," Kumar said.

The patient was discharged on the fourth day post-surgery, marking a significant victory for the medical team and the young mother, he added. PTI NSM KVK KVK