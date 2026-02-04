'Lenscape Kerala' showcases God's own country in 100 stunning frames in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Mesmerising visuals of Kerala's colourful landscapes, its misty waters, vibrant festivals and untamed wildlife, captured by leading photographers are on display in Ahmedabad.

'Lenscape Kerala,' the southern state tourism department's photo exhibition, opened Tuesday at Hutheesing Visual Arts Centre here, inviting visitors to experience Kerala's soul without leaving the city.

The exhibition was inaugurated by renowned classical dancer and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, a deemed-to-be-university for art and culture, Mallika Sarabhai.

“When you look at a photograph, what is it that draws you in? I think kinetic energy, light and shade and three dimensions. In dance photography, whether it’s static or whether it’s about to move, if you can capture that feeling when it’s about to jump, I think then you have succeeded,” she said at the inauguration.

The exhibition featuring 100 curated frames by 10 leading travel and media photographers of the country is curated by eminent art curator and critic Uma Nair. Renowned wildlife and conservation photographer Balan Madhavan is the director of photography, a release said.

The photographers who contributed to Lenscape Kerala had travelled through different landscapes of the state for five days, covering a range of themes such as nature, wildlife, heritage, rural and coastal life, architecture, festivals and spirituality.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said Gujarat and Kerala have strong cultural and economic connections, and visitors from the western states constitute a major segment of tourists to the state.

As a part of the show, a master class by two participant photographers, Natasha Kartar Hemrajani and Umesh Gogna, is scheduled for aspiring photographers.

It also features photographs of Aishwarya Sridhar, Amit Pasricha, H Satish, Kounteya Sinha and others, shot during their sojourn in Kerala last year.

The exhibition will move to Mumbai (February 12-14), Pune (February 18-20), Bengaluru (February 27- March 1), Chennai (March 4-7), Hyderabad (March 12-14), Kolkata (March 22-24) and will finally reach Surat on March 29 before concluding on March 31. PTI KVM RSY GK