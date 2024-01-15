Leopard attacks 12-year-old boy in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jan 14 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was injured in a leopard attack in the Rajpur area here Sunday evening, according to police.

They said the incident took place in a forest near the Rispana river in Chirdon Wali Khala, where Nikhil and some other children were collecting wood.

Police said Nikhil suffered head injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment.

After the incident came to light, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh gave instructions to increase patrolling in the area and police are cautioning people living nearby using loudspeakers, they said.

Efforts are underway to catch the leopard in coordination with a forest department team, police added.

This is the second such incident in Rajpur in the last fortnight. On December 27 last year, a leopard snatched a three-year-old child from Singli village and the body was found the next day. PTI DPT IJT IJT