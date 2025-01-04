Advertisment
National

Leopard attacks humans in UP's Maharajganj, dies after being 'caught'

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Maharajganj (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A leopard who injured four people in an attack on Saturday died after being "caught" by the villagers.

Advertisment

A forest officer said the leopard entered a mosque near Majhauli village of Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary and injured four people.

He said the leopard, caught by some villagers, fainted in custody and died on the way to a hospital.

Maharajganj Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Niranjan Surve told PTI that an investigation was ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the leopard's death. PTI COR CDN VN VN

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe