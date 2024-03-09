Leopard attacks on rise in Himachal's Hamirpur, residents gripped by fear

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 9 (PTI) Leopard attacks against several people in various parts of Himachal's Hamirpur district and their preying on dogs, goats and sheep have caused fear among the locals.

Advertisment

On Friday, a pair of leopards (male and female) were sighted in the Gujrehra village of Chabutra gram panchayat of Hamirpur.

Ajay Kumar, a villager, told PTI he had seen one of them sitting on a wall near his house. It started roaring when he saw people, he said.

Kamlesh Kumar, another local, was injured in a leopard attack on Thursday when he was returning home from a function in Jol-Kohta village of Dhamrol Panchayat. The area lies adjacent to Trilokpur Badaihar forest.

Advertisment

Another person was attacked by a leopard in Jol village.

The incidents have since struck fear among locals, especially the children, who are considered an easy prey for leopards.

In another incident, a leopard attacked a motorcyclist in the forest on the Sulangwan-Bharadi road in Hamirpur.

Shubham, a local forest guard, urged people to avoid venturing into the forest alone and said cages would be installed if necessary.

A forest department spokesperson said it would send cages to all areas where leopards have often been seen roaming. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG RPA VN VN