Leopard attacks three women in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh, Oct 30 (PTI) A leopard attacked three women in Khatigaon area in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Wednesday, leaving them injured.

The women were attacked by the big cat in the morning when they were grinding rice to prepare a powder used for Diwali puja, a forest official said.

However, the leopard ran away when the women raised an alarm, he said.

Padma Devi, Kastura Devi and Meena Devi were injured in the assault, Range Officer Puran Singh Deupa said after visiting the spot.

They are under treatment at Pithoragarh District Hospital, he said, adding that the injuries are minor.

Two women have injuries on their toes and one on her arm, the official said.

The villagers have requested the forest department to place a cage in the area to catch the leopard. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS