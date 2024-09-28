Leopard beaten to death by villagers in UP's Bijnor: Officials

Bijnor (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A leopard was beaten to death by people in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district after the animal attacked a Homeguard Jawan, a forest department officer said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Amannagar village, he said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gyan Singh said Homeguard Jawan Surendra had gone to a tubewell behind his house with his children -- Disha (20), Reshu (14) and Deepanshu (18) -- where the leopard was sitting on a mango tree.

The leopard pounced on Surendra. Villagers, who subsequently arrived at the scene, beat up the leopard with sticks, killing the animal on the spot, Singh said.

Citing information from the villagers, Singh said that Disha showed courage and caught the leopard's legs from behind and Reshu and Deepanshu struggled with the leopard for 10 minutes to save their father.

Singh said that information about the incident has been given to senior officials and the post-mortem of the leopard has been done.

Ranger Rajneesh Tomar said it was a female leopard aged around three years. Departmental action is being taken in this case.